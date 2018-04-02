If You Have a Big Booty, You Need These $37 Jeans in Your Life

There's nothing more annoying then that awkward gap between your back and your jeans that forms when you've got a big booty and a smaller waist. Of course, you could head to a tailor to get a custom fit. But who has time for that? I'd prefer to just get a pair that works and be done with it. Needless to say, it's been an endless love affair for me and the Jamie jean by Topshop ever since I tried on my first pair.

If you're not familiar, these bad boys, which are available for purchase at Topshop and Nordstrom, are made with stretchy denim that's actually thick—unlike some thin, flimsy jeans out there—so you won't have to worry about them losing their shape over time. And the high-waist silhouette, literally, snatches my stomach in, even when I have a little food baby.

The best part: You don't have to drop hundreds of dollars to score a pair. Prices start at $37, and the Jamie style comes in different silhouettes—like flared, skinny, and slim designs made for tall, petite, and pregnant ladies.