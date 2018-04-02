If You Have a Big Booty, You Need These $37 Jeans in Your Life

Alexis Bennett
Apr 02, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

There's nothing more annoying then that awkward gap between your back and your jeans that forms when you've got a big booty and a smaller waist. Of course, you could head to a tailor to get a custom fit. But who has time for that? I'd prefer to just get a pair that works and be done with it. Needless to say, it's been an endless love affair for me and the Jamie jean by Topshop ever since I tried on my first pair.

If you're not familiar, these bad boys, which are available for purchase at Topshop and Nordstrom, are made with stretchy denim that's actually thick—unlike some thin, flimsy jeans out there—so you won't have to worry about them losing their shape over time. And the high-waist silhouette, literally, snatches my stomach in, even when I have a little food baby.

 

The best part: You don't have to drop hundreds of dollars to score a pair. Prices start at $37, and the Jamie style comes in different silhouettes—like flared, skinny, and slim designs made for tall, petite, and pregnant ladies.

Show Transcript

>Everyone and their mother owns a pair of jeans. But have you noticed how wildly prices vary for such a universal staple? What exactly makes jeans so expensive? Coinage- Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. First, there's the material. Denim itself is a relatively inexpensive fabric made mostly from cotton. The cotton's quality adds years to your pant's lifespan. Expensive jeans are made with the best cotton. While cheaper brands will often use a synthetic mix. The artisan approach also adds tremendous value to your denim pants. The more effort put in to the stitching and distressing process, the more designers can charge. The stitching and cut is a specially important While bargain jeans aim for more generic fits, their high priced counterparts strive to be more formfitting. You may be paying more, but your booty will thank you. Strong design is often coupled with ethical manufacturing. A big price tag often means hiring qualified employees at a fair wage. So when you pay big bucks for that perfect pair you can't afford, remember you're just supporting good work. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

