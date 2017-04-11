The Best Appliqué Denim to Shop Now

Time to spice up your denim and try the age-old go-to with some appliqué. This is such a fun detail because it can make your outfit stand out amongst the crowd with such minimal effort. If you have been looking to spruce up your denim look this is how. We're not suggesting an applique look head to toe, but try a fun skirt or shorts with a t-shirt for summer. Give long denim appliqué jeans a thought and pair them with a blazer for dinner, a more evening look. We think you are going to have the most fun experimenting with this trend.

