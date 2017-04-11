The Best Appliqué Denim to Shop Now

Getty; Embroidery by LaughingWife
Brooke Ely Danielson
Apr 11, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Time to spice up your denim and try the age-old go-to with some appliqué. This is such a fun detail because it can make your outfit stand out amongst the crowd with such minimal effort. If you have been looking to spruce up your denim look this is how. We're not suggesting an applique look head to toe, but try a fun skirt or shorts with a t-shirt for summer. Give long denim appliqué jeans a thought and pair them with a blazer for dinner, a more evening look. We think you are going to have the most fun experimenting with this trend. 

1 of 6

Flower appliqué denim shorts will spruce up your summer vibe.

Fendi $800 SHOP NOW
2 of 6

The denim jacket is a must. 

Valentino $2,790 SHOP NOW
3 of 6

Go hippie in mid-rise flares.

Gucci $2,390 SHOP NOW
4 of 6

Celebrate summer in this denim appliqué jacket. 

Topshop $125 SHOP NOW
5 of 6

The slim boyfriend jean with some cheeky accents. 

Kenzo $400 SHOP NOW
6 of 6

Try this on for an evening look over a cocktail dress. 

Marc Jacobs $895 SHOP NOW

