You'll Never Guess Where We Found These Unique Lingerie Pieces

Books, toilet paper, lotion ... I pretty much buy any (and every) thing on Amazon. But lingerie? Yes.

I know it's definitely not exactly one of the sexiest stores, but here me out. I came across some really chic brands on the mega retailer's website. Kiki de Montparnasse, Fleur Du Mal, and Morgan Lane—just to name a few. All of those unique lingerie pieces that the brands are known for creating—you know the ones with the unexpected cutouts and interesting silhouettes—are all up for grabs on Amazon.

And what's best? If you've got a Prime membership, eligible items will be waiting for you in your mailbox in two days. So go on and shop InStyle editor's favorite pieces below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Lace Brazilian High Waisted Thong

Kiki de Montparnasse $105 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sheer Tulle Bra

Fleur du Mal $78 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Laias Romper

Morgan Lane $438 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Coucou Lola Ruffle Bralette

Only Hearts $54 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Mesh Demi Bra

WingsLove $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Amelie Bodysuit

Bluebella $64 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Bait Bra

Skarlett Blue $62 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

The Brooklyn Cami & Tap Short Set

Cosabella $200 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Mia Lace Underwire Bra

For Love & Lemons $124 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Kane Cutout V Wire Bra

Thistle & Spire $62 SHOP NOW

