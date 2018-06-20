You'll Never Guess Where We Found These Unique Lingerie Pieces

Books, toilet paper, lotion ... I pretty much buy any (and every) thing on Amazon. But lingerie? Yes.

I know it's definitely not exactly one of the sexiest stores, but here me out. I came across some really chic brands on the mega retailer's website. Kiki de Montparnasse, Fleur Du Mal, and Morgan Lane—just to name a few. All of those unique lingerie pieces that the brands are known for creating—you know the ones with the unexpected cutouts and interesting silhouettes—are all up for grabs on Amazon.

And what's best? If you've got a Prime membership, eligible items will be waiting for you in your mailbox in two days. So go on and shop InStyle editor's favorite pieces below.

Amazon Is Changing the Way We Shop