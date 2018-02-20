The One Street Style Trend That Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing Right Now

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

Warning: There's an epidemic sweeping over the street style scene right now, and there's nothing you can do to stop it. Blazers cinched with statement belts are taking over. I mean, there wasn't a day that went by during New York Fashion Week that we didn't catch an editor wearing the popular combination. And unsurprisingly, this easy styling trick made its rounds at London Fashion Week, too.

You can pair your favorite blazer with all types of belts, from super long skinnies to waist-hugging corsets. But the one design that's bringing in extra cool points are the one's screaming with a Gucci logo ($450; neimanmarcus.com).

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

And nope, you're not limited to one specific blazer style either. A boxy check-print ($125; nordstrom.com) works just as well as a slim solid. So think of the trend as the easiest way to take your blazers from the office and into the weekend.

1 of 12 Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Show off your favorite logo

$450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Play with an embellishments

$225 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Opt for something shiny

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Belt bags work, too

$46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Wide belts are even making a comeback

$23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Gotham/Getty Images

Try matching your boots

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A peplum corset belt is peak fashion

$990 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Small but powerful works, too

$115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Gold buckles add a hint of sparkle

$38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Play with bold colors

$13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Side release belts are having a moment, too

$10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

And a vinyl corset is super trendy

$395 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!