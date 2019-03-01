Bella Hadid Steps Out in Underwear with 101-Degree Fever

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

"A 101 fever is not cute when walking a runway," Bella Hadid told her 23 million followers on Instagram. But just moments later, she was spotted looking mad cute at the Off-White runway show. Not only did she make a flawless appearance on the runway, but she also closed the show in an unbuttoned, floor-grazing dress that exposed her abs, matching underwear, and coordinated boots.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It looks like a combo of meds and the glam squad backstage really helped Hadid to tough it out.

Image zoom BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

After all, this is a daring look that only Bella could pull off. Off-White is known for making items that usually end up going viral — like those industrial yellow belts. So who knows? Maybe in a couple of months we'll all be matching our undies with our boots.