Bella Hadid's $61 Skirt Will Make You Feel Like a Model Off Duty

If you're getting bored with predictable denim shorts this summer, Bella Hadid has the cure. The 20-year-old model stepped out wearing a miniskirt ($61; iamgia.com) with a frayed hem that's just as edgy as cut-off shorts. Hadid added a pair of trendy white boots and matching Roberi and Fraud sunglasses ($175; roberiandfraud.com) to take the look to the next level. But the distressed skirt still looks polished thanks to the chic dark color and lace-up details along the hips.

Hadid's skirt, which was paired with an unbuttoned (and tied up) plaid blouse, sadly is only available for pre-order and won't ship until early fall. But you can score basically the same exact look thanks to a Topshop look-alike.

And there are plenty of other denim skirts that will give you that model-off-duty vibe this summer. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite options that have that casual cool-girl flair, but still look effortlessly chic.

Keep scrolling to shop more head-turning denim skirts.