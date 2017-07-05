Bella Hadid's $61 Skirt Will Make You Feel Like a Model Off Duty

If you're getting bored with predictable denim shorts this summer, Bella Hadid has the cure. The 20-year-old model stepped out wearing a miniskirt ($61; iamgia.com) with a frayed hem that's just as edgy as cut-off shorts. Hadid added a pair of trendy white boots and matching Roberi and Fraud sunglasses ($175; roberiandfraud.com) to take the look to the next level. But the distressed skirt still looks polished thanks to the chic dark color and lace-up details along the hips.

Hadid's skirt, which was paired with an unbuttoned (and tied up) plaid blouse, sadly is only available for pre-order and won't ship until early fall. But you can score basically the same exact look thanks to a Topshop look-alike.


Moto Lace Highwaisted Skirt


$65

SHOP IT

And there are plenty of other denim skirts that will give you that model-off-duty vibe this summer. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite options that have that casual cool-girl flair, but still look effortlessly chic.

Keep scrolling to shop more head-turning denim skirts.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Levi's DECONSTRUCTED SKIRT

Levi's $128 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

X REVOLVE HIGH WAIST ZIP SKIRT

Understated Leather $88 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Embroidered Denim Miniskirt

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

THE DECONSTRUCTED SKIRT

GM Studio $165 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Denim mini skirt

SJYP STEVE J & YONI P $133 (Originally $265) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Knotted frayed denim mini skirt

Marques Almeida $279 (Originally $465) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Zip Front Ripped Miniskirt

Good American $155 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

McCaren Denim Miniskirt

Madewell $85 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Asymmetrical Denim Skirt

Joe’s $168 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Patchwork Denim Skirt

chelsea28 $53 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW

