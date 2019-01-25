The Wildly Boring Trend that J.Lo, Meghan Markle, and Gwyneth Paltrow All Seem to Love

Image zoom Getty Images

Raise your hand if you love easy-to-wear color trends. I do, which is why I'm especially excited about the very beige moment happening right now. If you're wondering how can a color as boring as beige can be exciting, hear me out. The current beige wave encompasses a range of neutral hues, from oatmeal to biscuit to sand.

Just about all of my favorite stars are on board with the khaki takeover. Just hours ago, Celine Dion was spotted walking the streets of Paris wearing a camel Valentino sweater tucked into a taupe skirt. Her buff-colored poncho, which was wrapped around her neck like a scarf, was the icing on the extremely beige cake.

She's not alone. At a book signing for The Clean Plate, Gwyneth Paltrow stayed warm in a bisque sweater and tawny trousers. The beige color trend also has the royal stamp of approval, with Meghan Markle showing off her growing midsection in a beige H&M dress ($35; hm.com), matching jacket, and coordinating pumps earlier this month. Even Jennifer Lopez went full-on beige in a Fendi look while promoting Second Act.

I could continue this laundry list of stars that have tried the beige trend for 2019, but I'll spare you. It's your turn to give the trend a try. Think of it as the perfect opportunity to give your usual all-black outfits a much-needed break.

