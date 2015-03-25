Bedazzled Black Dresses

Mar 25, 2015 @ 4:49 pm
Bedazzled Black Dresses
Blake Lively in DVF
Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks
Eliza Dushku in Jenni Kayne
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Emily Blunt in Madame Paris
George Pimentel/WireImage
Diane Kruger in Balmain
Frank Micelotta/Getty
Blake Lively in DVF
Eliza Dushku in Jenni Kayne
Emily Blunt in Madame Paris
Diane Kruger in Balmain

