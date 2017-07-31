Bebe Is Back! The Brand Just Dropped a Major New Campaign

When Bebe announced it would be closing all its stores before the start of summer, a wave of sadness washed over legions of fans. However, let's be clear: All is not over for the brand. While its brick-and-mortar locations may be a thing of the past, Bebe is officially back—and it's full steam ahead with a new ad campaign.

Inspired by influencers, the new images and strategy seek to not only please those who never really let the label go, as well as new shoppers who may be discovering Bebe for the first time.

The gorgeous new photos feature social media star and model Jasmine Sanders, singer Pia Mia, model Inka Williams, and actress Herizen Guardiola. Behind the lens was famed photographer Emma Summerton, who used the classic Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles as the backdrop.

Like many, Williams has fond and unforgettable memories of the brand. "I remember when I was so young seeing the classic 'BeBe' diamante shirts on almost everyone older than me," she stated. With everyone old becoming new again, we wouldn't be surprised to see some of our favorite It girls bringing those graphic tees back.

Floral print maxidresses, patterned jumpsuits, lace LWDs, and cutouts galore are on the style agenda for the brand this time around. A pink bandage set (below) was one of Williams' favorite looks in the new assortment.

Bebe Division President at Global Brands Group Sandra Campos said in a statement, "Over the past four decades, Bebe has established itself as the go-to destination for real women around the world who are seeking contemporary, chic fashion."

"Our new campaign's use of inspiring female influencers, who span the globe from Bali and Guam to Germany and the United States, stays true to our strategy of embracing today's empowered and diverse consumer," she continued. "The Bebe latest 2017 campaign is a perfect example of the exciting new direction the brand is taking as we continue to serve the fashion needs of women internationally."

Watch the campaign video by Madi Atkins at top and head to bebe.com to keep an eye out for what the brand has in store for the rest of 2017 and beyond.