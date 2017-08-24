Yes, Beautiful Gowns Under $100 Do Exist

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Aug 24, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Yes, it's exciting to get all dressed up for fancy weddings and balls. But dropping a couple of racks on a beautiful gown (that you'll probably only wear once) is never fun. Well, there's no need to worry. We're here to let you know that it is totally possible to score a jaw-dropping dress without blowing your rent money.

We're talking glittery floor-sweeping looks that are all less than $100. I know. We're shocked, too. But you'll definitely fool all of your friends with these affordable gowns. And you should feel extra lucky because a few of our favorite picks are under $50.

VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?

 

Keep reading on to discover the breathtaking (and inexpensive) gowns that need to be on your radar.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Sleeveless Sequin Drape Back Gown

Lulus $78 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Bianca Gown

Jarlo $94 (Originally $177) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Lois Off Shoulder Deep Fold Maxi Dress

Boohoo $36 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Boutique Margot Open Shoulder Fishtail Maxi Dress

Boohoo $60 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Gold Bar Halter Maxi Dress

ASOS $35 (Originally $88) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Illusion Gown

Morgan & Co $96 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Pleat Chiffon Tiered Gown

Elvi $95 (Originally $159) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

MAID PLAZA GOWN

$93 (Originally 4279) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Mike Cohen

One-Shoulder Colorblock Maxi Dress

ECI $59 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Draped Bandeau Dress

H&M $70 SHOP NOW

