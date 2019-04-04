5 Under-the-Radar Brands That Are About to Blow Up

Image zoom ALEXMILLNY/INSTAGRAM

It's hard to keep up with all of the new fashion labels popping up every day, especially since the internet (and Instagram) has made it easier than ever for brands to rise to fame. But if we're keeping it 100, most are here today and gone tomorrow.

There are a select few — a very small percentage — that do eventually turn into mainstays. And Barneys is one of our sources to find out which names are worth adding to our fashion vocabulary.

The luxury department store was the first to bring Kate Middleton-approved brand Aspinal London to the states. It put the now award-winning house Proenza Schouler on the map. And decades ago, Barneys introduced American shoppers to Giorgio Armani's designs.

More than 35 years later, the store is still landing important emerging designers. This spring, there are five names that we are totally bookmarking (and testing out) before everyone else.

Image zoom ALEXMILLNY/INSTAGRAM

Alex Mill, founded by Alex Drexler, has been around since 2012, but the label debuted its womenswear pieces for the first time this year. Mill's father, Millard “Mickey” Drexler (yep, the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap) recently joined the team as an investor and strategic advisor. And Somsack Sikhounmuong, who you might remember from his days at J.Crew and Madewell, is on board as the new creative director. With a power circle like that, it’s only a matter of time before we see Alex Mill’s designs everywhere.

Must-Have Item: Alex Mill Cotton Striped T-Shirt, $55; barneys.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom PLAN_C_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

This might be your first time hearing about Plan C, but its founder, Carolina Castiglioni, isn't new to the world of fashion. (Her parents are behind a little brand you might have heard of called Marni). The entire family's working together to build another mega brand that delivers deconstructed shirting, jackets with exaggerated proportions, pants featuring playful prints, and skirts decked out in unexpected color pairings.

Must-Have Item: Plan C Colorblocked Cotton T-Shirt, $630; barneys.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom APLANAPPLICATION/INSTAGRAM

Here's where you'll find relaxed designs like hoodies and T-shirts with a polished, feminine twist that you can confidently wear everyday. London-based sculptor Anna Blessman is the mastermind behind the practical collection that doesn't follow any trends.

Must-Have Item: A_Plan_Application Cotton French Terry Sweatshirt, $495; barneys.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom APLANAPPLICATION/INSTAGRAM

Ever wondered where editors get their cool, under-the-radar jackets for fashion week? Korean-based brand Besfxxk is quickly becoming a go-to. The label is known for taking something as classic as your average trench coat or even a plain blazer and adding unexpected cuts, finishes, and fabrics that make the timeless basics feel brand new again.

Must-Have Item: Besfxxk Striped Tapered Jeans, $595; barneys.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom GIOVANNI_BEDIN/INSTAGRAM

If you're looking for a "freakum" dress or need something extra special to wear to that shindig you got an invite to, Giovanni Bedin's the designer to turn to. The Paris-based label's ready-to-wear lineup is filled with cut-out, corseted dresses; pleated miniskirts, and tops caged in straps of jersey.

Must-Have Item: Giovanni Bedin Striped Jersey & Tulle Minidress, $2,490; barneys.com.