Beyoncé’s Stylist Made Barbies

Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner— both stylish women who we'd happily bow down at the altar of their consistently on-point outfits. But most of those perfectly put-together looks wouldn't be possible without Marni Senofonte. The A-list celebrity stylist could whip up a winning outfit combination in her sleep. And now, she's dressing one of her biggest clients ever: Barbie.

Uh-huh, everyone's favorite doll is getting a Marni makeover that includes tiny little clothes that will put any of our life-size outfits to shame. Senofonte and Mattel announced the collab back in April 2017, but now, they're actually putting those stylishly dressed Barbs up for sale.

There are two dolls to choose from. Well, it'll be hard to choose just one. So go ahead and grab both from Target, Walmart, or Amazon. One's rocking double denim (peep the fishnet side panels), a black beret, and see-through pumps.

Courtesy

The other's working a maxi dress equipped with emojis and the Barbie logo, a denim jacket, andkle booties, and thick gold hoop earrings.

Courtesy

Both are stylish goals, and soon to be collector's items. So grab them while you can.