The 1,000-Person-Wait-List Leggings Are Back and Chicer Than Ever

Courtesy Bandier
Alexis Parente
Aug 15, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Earlier this year, BANDIER launched a five-colorway collaboration with Ultracor, which resulted in the most lust-worthy star leggings. These leggings had a whooping 1,000-person wait list before they even launched—they then proceeded to sell out twice. So, if it isn’t broke...you know the rest.

BANDIER x Ultracor are at it again with a new collaboration called Summer Storm. The collection comprises 11 pieces covered in lightning-bolt motifs and featuring leggings, sports bras, crop tops, jackets, and a super hot unitard (yes, seriously!).

For this collaboration, BANDIER and Ultracor put their focus on the fit of the garments. In order to optimize comfort and performance, the leggings now have a higher waist, a thicker waist band, and no center seam (between us: this means you can say goodbye to camel-toe). Plus, every Ultracor legging is made with patented built-in shapewear that lifts the butt, engages the core, and flattens the tummy. Yep, these are pretty much our dream leggings.

Courtesy

Scroll through and shop the freshly launched Bandier x Ultracor Summer Storm collection, which retails from $98 to $250.

1 of 3 Courtesy Bandier

Sports Bra Crop

Shop the look: Navy crop top, $121; bandier.com. Black crop top, $121; bandier.com. Maroon crop top, $121; bandier.com.

2 of 3 Courtesy Bandier

Leggings

Shop the look: Blue leggings, $196; bandier.com. Black leggings, $196; bandier.com. Maroon leggings, $196; bandier.com

3 of 3 Courtesy Bandier

The Styles

Shop the look: Black sports bra, $98; bandier.com. Unitard, $205; bandier.com.

