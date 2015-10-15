See the Full Balmain x H&M Lookbook Here

Ever since Olivier Rousteing announced the Balmain and H&M collaboration at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, alongside Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn clad in the offering, we’ve been dreaming about getting our hands on the skintight silhouettes, ornate pearl embellished pieces, and waist-cinching belts.

In the just-released lookbook, Rousteing’s design hallmarks—metallic embroidery, draped shapes, and satin—are all on display, but we’re most excited about the outerwear. The wide-lapel coats and multicolored faux furs certainly don’t disappoint, either.

Though we won’t be able to shop the looks until November 5th, when the lineup debuts in select H&M stores and online, you can check out the complete women’s lookbook now.