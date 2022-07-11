The "Shockingly Comfortable" Wireless Bra With a Barely–There Feel Is 60% Off Ahead of Prime Day

 One of the 10,000+ fans said Bali’s Comfort Revolution bra made their “boobs weep tears of joy.”

Published on July 11, 2022

Bali Bra Sale
Whenever the phrase "comfortable bras" is mentioned, you're sure to hear about the brand Bali. Its size range is extensive — from 34B to 42DDD — and its styles run the gamut in terms of support, coverage, and style. The Wireless Comfort Revolution Bra is specifically described by shoppers as "well worth the money" because of its "barely there" feel — and right now, it's up to 60 percent off in select sizes and colors.

Made with a moisture-wicking fabric blend of nylon and spandex, the Bali Revolution Bra has four way stretch that allows for a customized, flexible fit. It has wide, non-slip straps for extra support, wire-free foam cups, and knit detailing throughout for optimal breathability. Plus, it's the type of bra that won't give you bumps or bra lines under your clothes.

Although we are hours away from the official start of Prime Day, the Comfort Revolution Bra in the nude colorway, which is usually $48, is already on sale for as low as $19 — yes, that's a 60 percent (!!!) discount. And since bras are like socks (AKA, you could always use some), this is a great opportunity to snag a "shockingly comfortable" everyday bra that has nearly 11,000 five-star ratings.

bali-bra

Shop now: $19 (Originally $48); amazon.com

According to enthusiastic shoppers, there are a few things that make this a "dream bra." The first is that the Bali Comfort Revolution Bra manages to be "supportive without an underwire [and doesn't create] a uniboob." One five-star reviewer described it as "wearing a sports bra but lighter and more comfortable." Furthermore, one shopper described it as "having the right amount of lift and shape for a big-busted woman."

Whatever mild sorcery is behind this bra, a shopper in their 60s wrote, "this is the first bra I've ever had that I could wear all day and not have to remove immediately once home… I would have paid at least double [for it]."

So if you're looking for the type of comfort and support that will have your "boobs weeping tears of joy," then you're in luck, because this is the cream of the crop. Snag it for a whopping 60 percent off ahead of Prime Day while you can — some colors have already sold out, and there's no telling how long the discount will last.

