Fun Swimsuit Ideas for Your Bachelorette Party

enikonhart/Instagram
Alexis Bennett
Jul 03, 2017 @ 11:45 am

You've finally convinced your bridesmaids to agree on a dress, but now it's time to coordinate swimsuits for the bachelorette party. All of your girls will feel united (and look amazing) in matching looks at the beach. Plus, the bride will get to stand out in her own statement-making look.

There are several logo-emblazoned swimsuits to choose from. Or you can keep things minimal with solid designs. And all of the swimsuits will look awesome styled with your own little accessories. The bridesmaids can keep essentials in small bags that resemble a bouquet of flowers. And the bride can dress up her swimsuit with a chic veil or add a tulle train to her bikini bottoms. The options are endless.

VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive

 

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite ideas that will make your bachelorette party feel special. Keep scrolling to shop the pool-side looks.

1 of 7 courtesy

Target Bride Tribe One Piece Swimsuit

All of the bridesmaids will look ready to party in this graphic one-piece.

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 courtesy

BECCA by Rebecca Virtue Color Play Lace One Piece Swimsuit

Make sure the bride feels excited to walk down the aisle with a lace swimsuit that will mimic her wedding dress.

$70 (Originally $118) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

California Waves #Squad High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

Represent your crew with a hashtag-marked swimsuit.

$30 (Originally $48) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 courtesy

Coastal Blue Control Swimwear Cutout-Neck Swimsuit

Bring something blue to the bachelorette party with this solid one-piece.

$99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 courtesy

Boohoo Dubai Brides Squad Slogan Swimsuit

Let everyone know whose team you're on with this fun "Bride Squad" option.

$35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 courtesy

Private Party Bride One Piece

Here's a chic little number that will make the bride feel special at the beach.

$99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 courtesy

TORY BURCH Gemini cutout swimsuit

And all of the bridesmaids will look amazing in red, which is also a symbol of love.

$86 ($215) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!