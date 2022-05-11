I'm an Engaged Fashion Editor and Here's Everything in My Cart for My Bachelorette Getaway

I'm an Engaged Fashion Editor, and Here's Everything in My Cart for My Bachelorette Getaway

With less than six months to go until my wedding, I realized that now was the time to assess all the white clothing I currently own. My wedding dress may be set (surprisingly, you need a lot of time to plan that!), and I've slowly accumulated items I can potentially wear for my bridal shower and rehearsal dinner. But then, there's the bachelorette party — or bachelorette weekend in my case — which is where I've started to really panic.

Despite being a fashion editor, choosing bachelorette outfits still feels tricky to me. I'm celebrating in the summer, and I want my looks to be a combination of cute, sexy, and comfy — and yes, I'm aiming for lots of white. In my opinion, bachelorette outfits are allowed to be totally cheesy (it's your time to shine and have fun!), but despite my love of novelty bridal gear, I'm not sure I want to spend days dressed in "Miss to Mrs" T-shirts or rocking X-rated accessories.