I'm an Engaged Fashion Editor and Here's Everything in My Cart for My Bachelorette Getaway
With less than six months to go until my wedding, I realized that now was the time to assess all the white clothing I currently own. My wedding dress may be set (surprisingly, you need a lot of time to plan that!), and I've slowly accumulated items I can potentially wear for my bridal shower and rehearsal dinner. But then, there's the bachelorette party — or bachelorette weekend in my case — which is where I've started to really panic.
Despite being a fashion editor, choosing bachelorette outfits still feels tricky to me. I'm celebrating in the summer, and I want my looks to be a combination of cute, sexy, and comfy — and yes, I'm aiming for lots of white. In my opinion, bachelorette outfits are allowed to be totally cheesy (it's your time to shine and have fun!), but despite my love of novelty bridal gear, I'm not sure I want to spend days dressed in "Miss to Mrs" T-shirts or rocking X-rated accessories.
Instead, I've been shopping for the happy medium: white outfits that still feel bridal, but at the same time, contain seasonal staples I'll wear for years to come. Here's everything that's currently in my cart ahead of my getaway.
Related Items
The Swimsuit
White swimsuits intimidate me (I'm worried they'll instantly become see-through once I hit the water), but I do know for a fact that Myra Swim's pieces are top quality, and I love the eye-catching zipper detail on this sleek one-piece.
The Hat
Aside from providing sun protection as I sit by the pool, this floppy, wide-brim accessory reminds me of The Parent Trap's Meredith Blake — which is exactly what I'm going for in terms of style.
The Beach Bag
To be honest, I wasn't overly concerned with having a love themed beach bag, but then I came across Poolside's heart-shaped option and immediately added it to my list.
The Cover-up
On a normal day, I'd wear a baggy button-down or some shorts as my swimsuit coverup, but this time, I'm taking things up a notch. This cute crochet dress will coordinate with my white one-piece and turn my swimwear into a full ensemble.
The Casual Dress
As soon as I came across Aritzia's mini wrap dress, I knew I needed it for chill, daytime hangs. It's easy to throw on and stretchy enough to move around in. It's also statement-making, thanks to that sweet ruched detail.
The Dinner Dress
My bachelorette party To-Do list includes having a nice dinner with my girls, and this ruffled cotton dress would work for a variety of dress codes, from casual to fancy. Surprisingly, this cotton design includes some practical side pockets.
The Going Out Dress
Dinner dresses and going-out outfits are not the same. For me, the latter needs to be full of energy, somewhat sexy, and include a bit of sparkle or statement-making materials. This Retrofête dress checks all the boxes, but I'm also debating buying it for my second wedding dress, to change into later on the night.
The Purse
Considering most, if not all of my outfits will be all-white, the goal is to add a much-needed pop through accessories. Nothing says "I'm ready to party" quite like this embellished shoulder bag, which is also neutral enough to work with multiple looks.
The Heels
Despite always packing a ton of shoes for trips, I rarely wear them all. This time, I'm bringing just one pair of heels from Vince Camuto. They're clear, so I won't have to worry about whether or not they match whatever else I have on.
The Sandals
I tend to pair most of my summer outfits with white sandals, so I know these Alexandre Birman slides will come in handy long after the weekend is over. It's also helpful that they can slip on and off in an instant, saving me stress when I'm inevitably running late to the next activity.
The Jacket
I do enjoy a white fringed jacket, but I think this oversized denim layer from Wild Fable will balance out all of those over-the-top bachelorette outfits.
The Pajamas
It may be my bachelorette weekend, but not every look has to be white — especially the ones I wear to bed. I own these feathered PJs in multiple shades, and think they're the perfect pick when you want to feel special on vacation. I also plan to wear them in white on my big day.
The Shorts
I'm envisioning slipping these babies on with a baggy T-shirt following a late night, then heading to grab a cup of coffee with my friends.
The Jewelry
My future husband's last name is Fetch, and although I'll be hyphenating my own after saying "I do," I still get excited wearing it on jewelry (and yes, stocking up on Mean Girls gear). Plus, another cute married couple, the Biebers, are big fans of this brand.
The Sweatshirt
I rarely leave the house without a cardigan or sweatshirt (even in the summertime), but this time around, I'm leaving my go-to Gildans at home. Instead, I want to customize one of these pullovers to say "Mrs." or "So Fetch." I haven't made up my mind yet, but the possibilities are truly endless!
The Cheesy Accessory
I don't know about you, but XO Fetti is all over my TikTok — and I'm grateful! The store sells a variety of party gear that feels fresh and fun, and what I love about this headband is that you can remove the veil and just wear it solo, too.
The Pool Floats
Sure, these Funboy floats aren't fashion, but they are essential for social media photo and video opps, so they're going in the suitcase!