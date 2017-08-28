Baby Gap Is Here with a Magical Snow White-Inspired Collection

Baby Gap has collaborated with Disney to create the cutest Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs-inspired collection—and lucky for us, it's on sale now! With this new collaboration, Gap is bringing optimism and friendship to the little wonders of everyday.

The children's collection contains our favorite iconic Snow White pieces (including, yes, the iconic cap sleeve dress, retailing for $55). The collection also includes a selection of onesies, sweatshirts, and sweaters featuring motifs of our favorite Seven Dwarfs. The pieces within the Disney x Gap collection range from $8 for accessories to $68 for a seven-pack Seven Dwarfs bodysuit set.

Scroll through to shop the incredibly adorable collection and head over to gap.com for more.

 

Pleated Jacket & Snow White Leggings

Shop the look: Herringbone coat, $45; gap.com. Snow White leggings, $20; gap.com

Denim Jacket

Gap $50 SHOP NOW
Snow White Dress & Red Slippers

Shop the look: Snow White dress, $55; gap.com. Red slippers, $25; gap.com. Apple tights, $13; gap.com

Seven Dwarfs Outfits

Shop the look: Pom pom hat, $20; gap.com. Bear moccasins, $35; gap.com. Denim jacket, $40; gap.com. Seven Dwarfs one-piece, $45; gap.com. Shearling denim jacket, $50; gap.com. Seven Dwarfs bodysuit, $20; gap.com. Mustard slim jeans, $30; gap.com. Leather booties, $35; gap.com

