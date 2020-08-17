This Oprah-Loved Top Reminds Me of a Nancy Meyers Movie — and I Can’t Stop Wearing It

While some turned to bread baking, retro workouts, and meditating to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and other distressing events of this year, I found relief by leaning into the world of Nancy Meyers.
The dreamy escapes created by the director through her iconic movies — the likes of Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, and my all-time favorite movie, The Parent Trap (1998) — have always been a source of comfort and inspiration. But now, I find myself craving the equally homey, elegant, and warm aesthetic she’s known for more than ever in all areas of my life. And that’s exactly why I was first drawn to this polished yet comfortable button-down oxford shirt that’s become my quarantine uniform. And it turns out, I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with the AYR top.
Named “the Deep End,” this crisp but relaxed shirt has officially earned a stamp of approval from Oprah, who has worn the blue-striped version on multiple occasions while quarantining at her Santa Barbara, California home. In fact, it was the exact top she wore when she reunited with Gayle King last month. The breezy piece was even featured on the cover of her magazine last summer. And it’s become so popular, that it’s sold out everywhere but AYR’s online store.
The button-down, which comes in an array of classic colors , like white, blue, sesame, and a few striped options, offers a roomy but flattering fit and a simple look with a single front pocket. It works well with jeans or basic trousers, and it looks like it was made for lounging around on the ivory slip-covered sofas featured in Meyers’ Home Again or baking up homemade muffins in the airy, light-filled kitchen from It’s Complicated with Meryl Streep.
The oxford shirt has become my go-to for working at home, lounging around the house, running errands, and living my best Meyers-inspired life. Some days, I lack motivation to do much of anything except hang out on the couch. And while that’s okay to do on occasion, I don’t want an entire year to escape me, so I’m turning to aspirational dressing more than ever in hopes that it will spark joy and help me embrace a cozy and quaint home life à la Meyers.
For those who aren’t familiar with her catalogue of films, which are the simply best mood-lifting movies, all that you need to know is that they’re heartwarming tales complete with stunning interiors, gorgeous scenery, and droves of fashionable leading ladies — and sophisticated but approachable outfits to boot.
And just like watching one of her films, wearing this shirt makes me want to bake up a buffet of delicious treats like Streep’s restaurateur character Jane, power through a work project while oozing passion like Anne Hathaway in The Intern, or settle into a comfy spot to churn out my life’s best work like Diane Keaton’s playwright in Something’s Gotta Give.
I may not be able to escape this year’s crises, but I can wear something that makes me feel as put-together as Meyers’ league of leading ladies and their charming homes and stunning wardrobes. If that helps to quell my anxiety and make staying at home feel more like a relaxing retreat, then you better believe I will be ordering more.