People Are Completely Losing It Over These Sequined Paperbag Pants

Image zoom Coliena Rentmeester

The Atlantic Pacific for Halogen holiday collection officially became available for purchase on November 18, and as expected, items are starting to sell out.

Atlantic Pacific blogger Blair Eadie is known for her bold, in-your-face style, so of course she knows how to do fun holiday party dressing just right. The latest launch includes tights with metallic stars, glittery jumpsuits, and ruffle-adorned tops. And this wouldn't be an Atlantic Pacific x Halogen collaboration without some large bow embellishments. You'll find her signature ribbons tied on peplum blouses, shimmery dresses, and the cuffs of sequin-covered joggers.

Thos sparkly pants seem to be the most popular item in the collection right now. When I spotted them on Nordstrom's website, more than 1,300 shoppers were viewing them at the same exact time, and Blair's fans weren't shy about expressing their infatuation for them on the blogger's Instagram, either. One of her followers commented, "I need those red sequin pants or I may cease to exist," while another one joked, "I will literally die if those red pants don't come in plus size."

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Sequin Paperbag Pants, $129; nordstrom.com.

Luckily, the entire collection is available up to a size 18 and select styles go up to a size 24. Prices start at $19 and top out at $299, so there's a little something for every budget, too.