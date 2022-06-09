Luxeleisure Is the Opposite of Being "That Girl" — and That's Exactly Why We Love It

Admiral William H. McRaven once said that if you want to change the world, start off by making your bed. I'd argue that getting dressed for the day could be equally as impactful.

Athleisure may have reigned supreme over the past few years, but not everyone feels their best (nor their most productive) in head-to-toe sweats. While it's awesome that workplaces are becoming laxer in terms of dress code (because not everyone feels their best or most productive in heels and *real* pants, either), there exists a happy medium between loungewear and traditional office attire: luxeleisure.

The term might sound paradoxical, but for anyone who finds the"that girl" aesthetic and persona unattainable and wildly unsustainable (because, TBH, it is), luxeleisure is the answer. Consider it a play off of the night luxe trend, which i-D dubbed the "antithesis" of the "that girl" trend. It's the idea that dressing for work can be fun, stylish, and comfortable by combining your favorite athleisure and loungewear with the more traditional pieces associated with dressing for the office.

Luxeleisure is for the person who isn't doing the most, but, rather, is doing their best. Their clothes are comforting, but in a way that also boosts their self-esteem. Think a blazer over joggers with a sleek heel and messy topknot, or a two-piece suit paired with cross-trainers. It encompasses the type of outfits that, when you put them on, you feel prepared to tackle your to-do list and feel confident in your ability to do so with grace.

So what does a luxeleisure wardrobe entail, you ask? Celebrity stylist, Micaela Erlanger summed it up best when she described a luxeleisure closet as filled with "pieces that aren't fussy but are still really elegant, elevated and comfortable." She told InStyle over email, "[It's] not compromising or sacrificing style for comfort."

Below, we've rounded up some of the best stylist tips for mastering luxeleisure, so you can look and feel lax, ASAP.