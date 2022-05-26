Athletic and Athleisure

Most Recent

Kim Kardashian Wore Sheer Opera Gloves with a Tiny Bikini for Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut
She's leaving no magazine cover ... uncovered.
I'm a 38DD, and These 2-in-1 Sports Bra Tops Are Actually Supportive for Workouts
They won't make you feel like you're being smothered.
Emily Ratajkowski's Ab-Baring Brown Suit Included a Business Casual Sports Bra and Low-Rise Pants
Sporty spice.
Heck Yes, It's Finally Sweatshirt and Shorts Season
This timeless outfit idea is perfect for these transitional months.
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Under-$40 Athleisure for Spring and Summer
Including customer-loved leggings, tops, and dresses.
Spanx Just Expanded Its Pillow-Soft Athleisure Collection That Oprah Deemed Her "Uniform"
You can now add AirEssentials tops to your wardrobe.
More Athletic and Athleisure

Supermodels Are Bringing Back This Practical Sneaker-and-Legging Combo for Spring
A very powerful duo.
Hollywood's Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Quietly Launched a Sweatshirt Bra I'll Be Wearing All Spring
It’s as comfy as it sounds.
I Was Never an Athleisure Person Until I Tried These Comfy Leggings From Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Brand
Hailey Bieber Stepped Out in the Tiniest Neon Green Sports Bra and Hot Pants
These Comfortable Adidas Sports Bras Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off at Amazon
Hailey Bieber Put a High-Fashion Spin on the Standard Sports Bra
Jennifer Lopez Gave Fans a Glimpse at Her Killer Workout in an Ab-Baring Athleisure Set

And she has personalized dumbbells, of course.

All Athletic and Athleisure

2022 Workout Clothes So Cute You'll Want to Go Back to the Gym
Looking for That One Perfect Sweatshirt? Aerie Has It, and It's 40% Off Right Now
This On-the-Rise Red Carpet Brand Just Pivoted to Workout Wear
Over 109,000 People Own Amazon's Most Popular Sweatshirt — and It's Only $9
I Saw Claire Danes Wearing a Sweatshirt Dress, So Now I Want a Sweatshirt Dress
Angelina Jolie Paired an Off-the-Shoulder Sweatshirt with a Chic Midi Skirt
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Gave a Lesson in Coordinated Couple's Athleisure
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Workout Brand Just Restocked Its Viral Princess Diana Skirt
I Own So Many Sports Bras, but This One Made From Biodegradable Fabric Is the Ultimate Compliment Magnet
These $30 Workout Shorts Are Going Viral on TikTok, and They're the Best Pair I Own
Goop Collaborated With Puma On Sleek Athleisure Pieces — Including the World's Cutest Jumpsuit
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Do His-and-Hers Athleisure
Halle Berry Designed the Sexiest Black Dress — and It's Actually Workout Clothes
Jennifer Lopez Was Spotted Wearing the Most Colorful Workout Leggings and a Cropped T-Shirt in Miami
Amazon Shoppers Are Giving Up Lululemon for These "Flattering" $25 Shorts
Rihanna Just Wore the Tiniest Leather Mini Skirt Paired With the Longest Sweatshirt
Amazon Shoppers Swear These Workout Shorts Are Better Than the Lululemon Version — and They're Just $28
Can You Give Me One Good Reason NOT to Buy This Cheese-Themed Tie-Dye Sweatshirt?
There Are 1 Million Fewer Girls in High School Sports Than Boys — Nike Is Trying to Change That
This Previously Sold-Out Top Is Here to Convince You That, Yes, You Do Need Another Sweatshirt
Is It a Jacket? Is It a Sweatshirt? Amazon Shoppers Say This Layer Fulfills All Their Coziness Needs
Gigi Hadid's Coat Is Cool, But We're Distracted By Her $400 Legging-Pants
I'm a Fashion Editor, and I've Been Buying This $13 Sweatshirt in Bulk For Years
Kelly Ripa Is the Ultimate Science Fangirl in a $30 Dr. Fauci Sweatshirt
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Give a Lesson in Coordinated Athleisure
