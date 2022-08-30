Shoppers Get "So Many Compliments" on This Oversized Blazer — and It's Under $40 for a Few More Hours

Fans love the “flattering” jacket for its versatility.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on August 30, 2022 @ 04:10PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Photo: Getty Images

It's hard to imagine cooler temperatures with humidity currently at an all time high and open-toed sandals in full bloom. Although you might feel some type of way about summer soon coming to a close, we encourage you to welcome in the fall season with new wardrobe staples. To start your shopping, the Asvivid Pocketed Office Blazer is on sale for only five more hours.This blazer is composed of soft and light polyester fabric that is great for transitional days, so it can be worn in a range of temperatures. It features two pockets at each hip, a notch lapel collar, and a slim fit (size up for an oversized look). You can purchase it in two styles: a double-breasted option with three gold buttons or a more classic fit with a single button closure — either makes a great sophisticated option for any closet.

Available in 33 options, the blazer can either be purchased as a closet staple in its solid colorways or a statement piece in multiple plaid-patterned offerings. Plus, it's versatile enough to be dressed down with straight-leg jeans and a T-shirt or teamed with flowy skirts and dresses for a fancy night out.

In fact, Amazon shoppers love it for its versatility and fit. "It's so flattering and comfortable and the material feels great," one shopper shared. "[I] love this! The fit, the feel, [and] the look is everything," another raved.

Other shoppers love it for its high quality at such an affordable price. "It is comparable to a $200 [blazer] at a quarter of the cost. [I] loved it so much, I bought it in another color as well," one shopper said. "It's beautiful. It's a classic and you will be able to wear this blazer for all seasons. I got the black one first, then ordered the tan and white! I'm delighted," another shared.

The icing on the cake: For a limited time, you can scoop up one, or two (we aren't judging) of the blazers for as low as $39 before it goes back to its regular $60 price. It's time to stock up; buy the Asvivid Pocketed Office Blazer now at Amazon before the sale ends in a few hours.

