The Perfect Summer Party Dress Is Only $67 at Nordstrom Right Now

Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes a seemingly endless amount of invites to soirées, cocktail parties, and of course summer weddings. Instead of reaching for the same tried-and-true little black dresses that you’ve been wearing all year, why not embrace the warmer weather and wear a bright and cheerful frock instead?

Thankfully, you don’t have to look far to find a great option. Nordstrom customers have designated ASTR The Label’s lace midi dress the perfect summer party dress for every type of event. It’s easy to see why shoppers are such big fans. Along with an A-line silhouette, the adorable midi dress also features a flattering V-neck neckline and delicate spaghetti straps.

The flirty frock comes in nine gorgeous colors, so you’re sure to find an option (or two) that suits your style. Plus, it helps that the versatile piece will look just as cute when dressed down with white sneakers and a jean jacket as it would when worn with strappy heels and bold jewelry. So it’s no wonder that the party-ready dress has racked up over 1,000 near-perfect reviews at Nordstrom.

“I’m in love with this dress. I wore it to a wedding in Florida this spring and received so many compliments. It’s sweet and feminine, and the neckline is also fun and different. Incredibly happy with this purchase,” raved one reviewer.

“Unbelievably beautiful and well-made dress at a fabulous price. What more can you possibly ask for? Fits perfectly and I love that the straps are adjustable. Actually, I love everything about this dress,” said another. The dress ranges in size from XS to XXL, and while many customers said it fit as expected, others felt the dress ran small, so they recommend opting for the next size up for a better fit — especially if you fluctuate between sizes.

The best part? You can snag this already affordable dress on sale for 25 percent off thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. It’s normally priced at $89, but you can shop it today for only $67, just in time for summer.

