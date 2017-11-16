This ASOS Sale Is Giving Up to 60% Off on Tops and Bottoms

Forget all about Black Friday. The best deals are happening right now. Well, that's at least the case at ASOS. The retailer is already dropping prices on its merch, and we're all freaking out over the crazy, good deals.

Starting on November 16, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off of women tops and bottoms. So you can fill your cart up with all of the shirts, skirts, and pants your heart desires without having buyer's remorse once the bill comes. Oh, and don't forget you can also score some cozy jackets for less than $100 because outerwear counts as tops, too.

Read on to find out about the items that we are not leaving behind.

