This ASOS Sale Is Giving Up to 60% Off on Tops and Bottoms

Alexis Bennett
Nov 16, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Forget all about Black Friday. The best deals are happening right now. Well, that's at least the case at ASOS. The retailer is already dropping prices on its merch, and we're all freaking out over the crazy, good deals.

Starting on November 16, shoppers can score up to 60 percent off of women tops and bottoms. So you can fill your cart up with all of the shirts, skirts, and pants your heart desires without having buyer's remorse once the bill comes. Oh, and don't forget you can also score some cozy jackets for less than $100 because outerwear counts as tops, too.

Read on to find out about the items that we are not leaving behind.

1 of 7 Courtesy

ASOS FARLEIGH High Waist Slim Mom Jeans in Pine Mottled Wash with Busts

Secure a new pair of mom jeans for an amazing price.

$45 (Originally $56) SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

PrettyLittleThing Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Crop Top

Give them drama with a top that has voluminous shoulders and a fun print.

$26 (Originally $32) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

ASOS CURVE Oversized Parka with Padded Liner

Wrap up in a cozy coat that's also affordable.

$95 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Boohoo Stripe Cold Shoulder Ruffle Detail Blouse

Ruffle things up with a blouse that features contrasting stripes.

$35 (Originally $44) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Vero Moda Tall Velvet Biker Jacket

Give your black leather jacket a break and upgrade with a jewel-tone option.

$74 (Originally $92) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

ASOS WHITE Striped Top With Rope Tie Up Detail

Grab a show-stopping blouse that will get you noticed.

$70 (Originally $87) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Leon and Harper Stretch Slim Pants

Invest in classic pants that you can wear over and over again.

$198 (Originally $248) SHOP NOW

