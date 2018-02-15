ASOS 4505 Is Here to Preemptively Get You Ready for Bikini Season

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Feb 15, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

Last spring, we freaked when we heard that ASOS was dropping a beauty line. Now, the brand is giving us another reason to get our credit cards out. On February 15, the e-tailer debuted its first-ever activewear line, ASOS 4505. And with Spring just around the corner, it couldn't have come at a better time.

The ASOS 4505 line has EVERYTHING you could possibly need to get your workout on. You'll find athletic jackets with reflective details ($85; asos.com) for those outdoor jogs, sleeveless all-in-one bodysuits ($35; asos.com) perfect for wiggling and stretching on the mat; the drop even includes ski jumpsuits ($158; asos.com). Go big or go home, right?

Courtesy
$87 SHOP NOW
Courtesy
$35 SHOP NOW

It's no exaggeration when we say ASOS went all out.

Courtesy
$151 SHOP NOW

And the active range isn't just for women. The new line also makes gym-ready pieces for the fellas, too.

VIDEO: Get Summe Ready With This Quick Workout

Head on over to the ASOS website to shop the entire ASOS 4505 collection.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!