23 Asian American Fashion Brands to Support Now and Always

America is known for being a melting pot, but as recent attacks on Asian Americans have proven, there are still many in this country who refuse to embrace the multicultural society that we live in, and can be downright violent toward those who look different than them. It's scary and upsetting, and while there are multiple ways to show support — like checking in on your AAPI friends, and supporting organizations that are working to combat hate and discrimination — it's also critical to celebrate Asian American creatives, now and always. That also means showing support for brands we love and wear often, and highlighting the Asian American designers who have truly shaped what the sartorial lexicon looks like today.

RELATED: Asian American Women Have Always Existed at the Intersection of Misogyny and Racism in the U.S.

Ahead, you'll find a list of Asian American fashion designers who have done, will do, and continue to define the industry and our personal style. You'll definitely want to bookmark this.