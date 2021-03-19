23 Asian American Fashion Brands to Support Now and Always
America is known for being a melting pot, but as recent attacks on Asian Americans have proven, there are still many in this country who refuse to embrace the multicultural society that we live in, and can be downright violent toward those who look different than them. It's scary and upsetting, and while there are multiple ways to show support — like checking in on your AAPI friends, and supporting organizations that are working to combat hate and discrimination — it's also critical to celebrate Asian American creatives, now and always. That also means showing support for brands we love and wear often, and highlighting the Asian American designers who have truly shaped what the sartorial lexicon looks like today.
Ahead, you'll find a list of Asian American fashion designers who have done, will do, and continue to define the industry and our personal style. You'll definitely want to bookmark this.
Altuzarra
Designers: Joseph Altuzarra
Location: New York City
Price: $345 - $2,995
Online Retailers: altuzarra.com, net-a-porter.com, matchesfashion.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? Born in Paris, France, Altuzarra is the product of a Chinese-American mother and a French Basque father, so it’s safe to say that his designs have been influenced by style from all around the globe. His silhouettes are elegant yet youthful, with collections chock full of everything from silk shirt dresses to asymmetrical skirts, complete with classic cardigan sweaters and suede tote bags alike.
Sandy Liang
Designers: Sandy Liang
Location: New York City
Price: $30 - $3,900
Online Retailers: sandyliang.com, shopbop.com, farfetch.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? Born and raised in New York City, Liang launched her namesake label in 2013 after graduating Parsons School of Design. She hit Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2018 and has been rising through the ranks ever since. Her label is inspired by grandmothers in Chinatown, where her father’s restaurant is nestled, full of oversized coats, chunky fleeces, and midi dresses in crisp cotton poplin.
Avre
Designers: Julie and Connie Kuo
Location: California
Price: $95 - $145
Online Retailers: avrelife.com
What makes the brand stand out? The sneaker brand Avre was launched in 2019 by sisters Julie and Connie Kuo. Their sneakers are not only stylish, but also eco-conscious by way of recycled plastic bottles. The range of neutral and pastel athletic kicks are the perfect addition to any athleisure-lover’s wardrobe.
Derek Lam and 10 Crosby
Designers: Derek Lam
Location: New York City
Price: $95 - $4,900
Online Retailers: dereklam.com, farfetch.com, saks.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? Lam was born into the fashion business, growing up in San Francisco to Asian-American parents who imported clothing from Asia. They, too, had followed in his grandparents’ footsteps, who had run a garment factory in SF before that. Lam launched his own collection in 2003, winning a CFDA award in 2005. His apparel (for both Derek Lam as well as 10 Crosby) is tailored and ethereal, always with a silhouette that comes across as classic with a twist.
Jason Wu
Designer: Jason Wu
Location: New York City
Price: $295 - $1,895
Online Retailers: jasonwustudio.com, net-a-porter.com, bergdorfgoodman.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? Technically, Wu himself is Taiwanese-Canadian, but after training at Parsons School of Design and under designer Narciso Rodriguez, the brand was born in New York City in 2003. Worn by celebrities and models all around the world, one of Wu’s most notable customers is, of course, former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Mauby
Designer: Carol Min
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Price: $10 - $129
Online Retailer: maubyofficial.com, verishop.com, nordstrom.com
What makes the brand stand out? Launched right in the middle of a 2020 global pandemic, Mauby is an apparel brand rife with jumpsuits, joggers, cotton dresses, and more. This casual cool brand is committed to giving back, using their voice to help support underserved communities and non-profits.
Mohala Eyewear
Designer: Ashley Mariko Johnson
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Price: $22 - $190
Online Retailers: mohalaeyewear.com
What makes the brand stand out? Johnson set out to design an eyewear brand that wasn't one-size-fits-all, solving the issue of sliding sunglasses. Mohala glasses come in a variety of nose bridge sizes and widths, as well as all frames being fully adjustable.
Mikoh
Designers: Oleema and Kalani Miller
Location: Southern California
Price: $65 - $225
Online Retailers: shop.mikoh.com, shopbop.com, revolve.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? Born and raised in Southern California, sisters Oleema and Kalani Miller launched Mikoh in 2010, when they were just 19 and 20 years old, respectively. Though now common practice, they highlight that they were one of the first brands to offer their very wide range of bikinis in separates — because we all know that very few are the same size on top as they are on the bottom.
BonBonWhims
Designers: Clare Ngai
Location: New York City
Price: $25 - $85
Online Retailers: bonbonwhims.com
What makes the brand stand out? Bubble rings are taking over as one of the top jewelry trends, and BonBonWhims is partially responsible. The brand's sparkly, jewel-embellished, '00s-inspired, enamel designs are just too fun not to wear, which is probably why they've caught the eye of celebrities like Kylie Jenner.
Nylora
Designer: Carolyn Jang
Location: New York, LA, and Seoul
Price: $35 - $488
Online Retailers: nylora.com, intermixonline.com, fwrd.com
What makes the brand stand out? Jang splits her time between New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul and, between the three cities, saw a growing need for chic apparel that performed just as well as it looked. So, in 2018, sporty Nylora was born into the world for the athleisure girl. Plus, if you're on the shorter side, you'll be happy to learn this brand offers petite sizing, too.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Designers: Phillip Lim
Location: New York City
Price: $225 - $2,995
Online Retailers: 31philliplim.com, net-a-porter.com, shopbop.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? Lim’s collections are built on taking classics and making them just a little bit different from the rest. The results are mixed-media knit tops, asymmetrical skirts, layered dresses, and more. With a contemporary price point, his apparel is both sweet as well as edgy, aiding in its longtime appeal to girls of every personal style
Haerfest
Designers: Tim and Dan Joo
Location: New York City
Price: $15 - $375
Online Retailers: haerfest.com, amazon.com
What makes the brand stand out? Pronounced “harvest," this brand, which was created by brothers, is focused on producing the ultimate collection of fashion-meets-function work bags. However, as true innovative thinkers, they're all about adapting. When the pandemic hit, they released a collection of mask chains, and even sell a powerful tee that reads "Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes," donating proceeds from the first production to the organization Stop AAPI Hate.
Opening Ceremony
Designers: Carol Lim and Humberto Leon
Location: New York City
Price: $90 - $820
Online Retailers: openingceremony.com
What makes the brand stand out? Though Opening Ceremony closed all of its retail stores right before the pandemic, in January 2020, the brand is still available for purchase online. It was not only a shop that stocked like-minded designers (at a time), but the namesake label itself is a vibrant and whimsical collection that, though ever-changing, will always embody the heart of its roots in downtown New York City.
Bibhu Mohapatra
Designers: Bibhu Mohapatra
Location: New York City
Price: N/A
Online Retailers: bibhu.com
What makes the brand stand out? Indian-born Mohapatra started his well-known high-fashion brand in New York City and it is there that it has thrived. Specializing in jaw-dropping gowns that boast the most insane level of detail, his designs often steal the spotlight on the red carpet and magazine covers alike.
Sonia Hou Jewelry
Designers: Sonia Hou
Location: Los Angeles
Price: $60 - $190
Online Retailers: soniahou.com, overstock.com
What makes the brand stand out? Hou has really nailed demi-fine jewelry, producing pieces that feel fancy and are timeless, but won't have you shelling out thousands of dollars. Her creations have even appeared on athletes at the Olympics, so they're literally a part of history. From geometric shapes, to pops of color, to studs you can pair with just about everything in your closet, you'll find it all and then some on the brand's site.
Prabal Gurung
Designers: Prabal Gurung
Location: New York City
Price: $95 - $2,795
Online Retailers: prabalgurung.com, bergdorfgoodman.com, farfetch.com
What makes the brand stand out? Gurung launched his own collection in 2009 at New York Fashion Week and has been going strong ever since. His colorful pieces range from tulle ballgowns to sheath dresses, pantsuits, and more. Beyond the apparel, though, he has used his brand to be an advocate for not only women’s rights and body positivity, but also established the Shikshya Foundation in Nepal, which is a non-profit program that benefits underprivileged children there.
PH5
Designers: Zoe Champion and Wei Lin
Location: New York City
Price: $35 - $785
Online Retailers: ph5.com, carbon38.com
What makes the brand stand out? It's not too often that we spot clothes that feel completely different than anything else on the market, but PH5 is special. Wavy, asymmetrical skirts and trims, unexpected cutouts, wrap details, and thrilling color combos are just some of what you'll discover (and immediately lust after) as you browse.
YanYan
Designers: Phyllis Chan. and Suzzie Chung
Location: New York and Hong Kong
Price: $95 - $525
Online Retailers: yanyanknits.com, nordstrom.com
What makes the brand stand out? The best thing about fashion is the ability to express yourself, and if you're ever in search of whimsical, eclectic knits that bring joy at first sight, Yan Yan should be your go-to. Created by former rag & bone Director of Knitwear Phyllis Chan and Hong Kong designer Suzzie Chung, these pieces — which are in the closets of nearly every major influencer and fashion editor — were inspired by their lives in New York and Hong Kong, but also include plenty of nods to their heritage, too.
Vera Wang
Designers: Vera Wang
Location: New York City
Price: N/A
Online Retailers: farfetch.com, kohls.com
What makes the brand stand out? Wang might, perhaps, be most well-known by her wedding dresses, but her runway collection is a cool-girl army of style that stands in stark contrast to the ultra-feminine white and cream bridal creations that many women dream about in Princess-style striving. Her ready-to-wear, on the other hand, is mostly black and full of deconstructed bustiers, sheer camisoles, and layered micro-mini dresses.
Monse and Oscar de la Renta
Designers: Laura Kim (both) and Fernando Garcia (Monse)
Location: New York City
Price: $190 - $35,000
Online Retailers: monse.com, oscardelarenta.com, net-a-porter.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? Monse is unique because nothing is as it seems. Nearly all silhouettes are layered, asymmetrical, or made of mixed media. The brand is the creation of dream team Kim and Garcia, who met while working together at Oscar de la Renta, the brand at which Kim also now sits as Creative Director.
Notte Jewelry
Designers: Jessica Tse
Location: New York City
Price: $25 - $132
Online Retailers: nottejewelry.com, shop-aro.com, julychild.co.uk
What makes the brand stand out? Really, who knows jewelry better than a former accessories trend director? You'll definitely get that modern, playful, and fashion-forward feel looking at these beaded, pearl, and pendant designs, which were inspired by Tse's time in both New York and Florence, Italy. They're the cool earrings and necklaces you wish you had as a kid, but at the same time, have an elevated, wear-anywhere twist.
Adeam
Designers: Hanako Maeda
Location: Tokyo and New York City
Price: $60 - $1,450
Online Retailers: adeam.com, intermixonline.com, shopbop.com, etc.
What makes the brand stand out? If you enjoy easy fashion but also appreciate eye-catching details, you'll definitely fall in love with Adeam — and you'll be in good company, too. Huge names like Oprah Winfrey, Anne Hathaway, and the Queen Rania of Jordan have all been spotted in these beyond-basic designs, which often include expertly-placed ruffles, ruching, and pleats. Plus, who could forget that fun collaboration with tennis pro, Naomi Osaka?
Private Policy
Designers: Haoran Li and Siying Qu
Location: New York City
Price: $30 - $620
Online Retailers: privatepolicyshop.com
What makes the brand stand out? It's nice when brands not only create cool clothing and accessories you'd wear everyday, but also take a stance when it comes to important issues. Genderless streetwear brand Private Policy excels at both. Whether it's calling out problems in the pharmaceutical industry or paying respect to National Deaf History Month, you'll find yourself learning as you shop the standout clothing your wardrobe craves.