4 Straight-Size, Curve-Friendly Retailers That Ashley Graham Swears By

As a supermodel and style maven, Ashley Graham always looks amazing—seemingly with no effort. So shopping must be a breeze for her, right? Not always. Even fashion experts have their “aha” moments. Graham’s came when she was deciding what to wear to a Sports Illustrated party. She ended up rocking a sheer lace dress from Nasty Gal, pictured above, but she had doubts about even trying a straight-size brand. “At first I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to fit into that!’” But Graham tried the dress on in a large, and it looked exquisite.

Graham is one of the many plus-size women who recommend trying all kinds of clothes, even straight-size brands. “You shouldn’t just stick to plus-size sites,” advises Graham. “At the end of the day, you really don’t know what can work. Order multiple sizes when shopping online, and try them all.”

We’ve picked out our favorite pieces from Graham’s four go-to straight-size sites. Scroll through and see for yourself. You may just find the perfect piece for your shape, too!