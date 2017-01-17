Ashley Graham's Sexy New Lingerie Ads Are the Perfect Valentine's Day Inspiration

File this under your ideal Valentine's Day look: Ashley Graham stars in Addition Elle's latest lingerie campaign, and she looks straight fire.

The model worked with Addition Elle to launch the Dark Beauty collection, a line of sexy magenta and black leopard lace intimates released just in time to spice up your Valentine's Day. The 10-piece collection features bras and bralettes, panties, a garter slip, and cutout baby doll, all designed with features like lace trimmings and comfortable wide-width straps.

The collection is available in sizes DD through H, with prices ranging from $30 to $95. It's currently available at additionelle.com, as well as Dillards, Nordstrom, and Bare Necessities starting in February 2017.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, wait until you see how hot Graham looks in these ads.