Ashley Graham's Sexy New Lingerie Ads Are the Perfect Valentine's Day Inspiration

Courtesy
Olivia Bahou
Jan 17, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

File this under your ideal Valentine's Day look: Ashley Graham stars in Addition Elle's latest lingerie campaign, and she looks straight fire.

The model worked with Addition Elle to launch the Dark Beauty collection, a line of sexy magenta and black leopard lace intimates released just in time to spice up your Valentine's Day. The 10-piece collection features bras and bralettes, panties, a garter slip, and cutout baby doll, all designed with features like lace trimmings and comfortable wide-width straps.

The collection is available in sizes DD through H, with prices ranging from $30 to $95. It's currently available at additionelle.com, as well as Dillards, Nordstrom, and Bare Necessities starting in February 2017.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Rocks the Runway Wearing Her Lingerie Line

 

If that wasn't enough to convince you, wait until you see how hot Graham looks in these ads.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

2 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

3 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

4 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

5 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

6 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

7 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

8 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

9 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Graham for Addition Elle

