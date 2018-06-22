There Are More Than 1,469 Items on Sale at Anthropologie

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Anthropologie knows exactly how to make our day—heck, our entire next two weeks. From now until July 11, the store is hosting what it's calling the Summer Tag Sale. It's a Super Bowl-level sale, with slashed prices across several categories, from clothes and accessories to beauty products and home essentials. The discounts are said to be up to 50 percent off, but we noticed that some items have prices tags that have been reduced even more—like the red dress below. It was initially $418. Now, it's only $130.

Don't wait too long to check it out; we literally witnessed items sell out as we wrote this post up. If you want to catch the best pieces before they're gone, you'll need to get going now. All of our favorites are below to give you a head start.

