People Are Losing It Over Anthropolgie’s First Ever Plus-Size Collection

Anthroplogie has built a cult following thanks to its dreamy, boho clothes and "intoxicating" store experience. With an exciting new launch, the retailer's fan base is about to grow even further. Over the weekend, Anthropologie announced the addition of plus-size options, and naturally, people are freaking out.

"Bout damn time, Anthro!" one excited follower commented on Instagram. (Hey, better late than, never, right?) Another wrote, "I can’t thank you enough. I spent thousands of dollars with you when I could fit into your clothes! I’m preparing to part with even more money with this news!"

In the A Plus by Anthropologie collection, which includes sizes 16W to 26W, you'll find party-ready dresses, pants for all your weekend plans, and more. The line includes all of the pastels and muted tones that are perfect spring, plus tons of prints, from florals to animal prints.

Check out which items are already on the top-rated list below, and head to Anthropologie's website for the entire lineup.

Shop It: Vineland Embroidered Sweatshirt, $78; anthropologie.com.

Shop It: Everyday Belted Moto Jacket, $160.

Shop It: Colloquial A-line Skirt, $130.