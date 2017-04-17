Anne Hathaway Found the Prettiest Spring Dress for $15

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 17, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

On Monday morning, Anne Hathaway visited Good Morning America looking spring-ready in a gorgeous floral dress. The calf-length design looked like another expensive designer creation with pleats above the waist and a sheer skirt. But it turns out that the black dress was actually an amazing find from a flea market. What's even crazier: Hathaway only paid $15 for the dress. Nope, that's not a typo. "I’m trying to be more sustainable with my fashion choices, so I’m trying to wear vintage wherever I can,” Hathaway explained to the cameras.

That's a trend we definitely can get behind. It's so nice to see celebs making fashion choices that are also eco-friendly. Unfortunately, since it's vintage, we can't purchase Hathaway's exact dress. But there are several look-alikes that you'll be happy to wear over and over again this spring below.

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Discuses Her Post-Baby Body

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Rose Flute Sleeve Skater Dress

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Floral Print Wrap Dress

$36 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Anna Floral Dress

Nastygal $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Daisy Street Floral Cold Shoulder Dress With Lace Neckline

ASOS $31 (Originally $49) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Express $42 (Originally $69) SHOP NOW

