Fashion Moment of the Week: Angelina Jolie's Return to the Red Carpet

This week marked Angelina Jolie’s first public appearances since she revealed she had a preventative double mastectomy—and what a return she made. All eyes were on her as she stood by fiancé Brad Pitt’s side for the world premieres of his new apocalyptic film World War Z, and she looked lovely in her go-to neutral hues, black and white. "She keeps things simple and elegant," her stylist Jennifer Rade once told InStyle. Although she wore a black Saint Laurent gown, black Saint Laurent suit, and white peplum Ralph & Russo dress, added Rade, "she doesn't know about labels and doesn't care." So here's to welcoming back Angelina to the red carpet—this week proved why we love her style so much. Click to get a closer look.

