Fashion Moment of the Week: Angelina Jolie's Return to the Red Carpet

Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Norbert Kesten/Rex/Rex USA; Doug Peters/PA Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 07, 2013 @ 10:50 am

This week marked Angelina Jolie’s first public appearances since she revealed she had a preventative double mastectomy—and what a return she made. All eyes were on her as she stood by fiancé Brad Pitt’s side for the world premieres of his new apocalyptic film World War Z, and she looked lovely in her go-to neutral hues, black and white. "She keeps things simple and elegant," her stylist Jennifer Rade once told InStyle. Although she wore a black Saint Laurent gown, black Saint Laurent suit, and white peplum Ralph & Russo dress, added Rade, "she doesn't know about labels and doesn't care." So here's to welcoming back Angelina to the red carpet—this week proved why we love her style so much. Click to get a closer look.

1 of 3 Doug Peters/PA Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM

London

in a Saint Laurent gown for her first public outing since announcing that she had undergone a double mastectomy.

2 of 3 Norbert Kesten/Rex/Rex USA

Berlin

in a silk crepe Ralph & Russo peplum dress. Rose-gold detailing and leather white pumps complete the look.

3 of 3 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Paris

in all-black Saint Laurent wool suit and silk blouse.

