Style File: Angelina Jolie's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

She may travel the world as a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and have a brood of six children with fiancé Brad Pitt, but Angelina Jolie still finds time to look fierce on the red carpet. The actress first made waves in 1999's Girl, Interrupted (for which she won an academy award), and has gone on to star in hits like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Tourist, and the highly-anticipated upcoming Maleficent. Jolie made her directorial debut in 2011 with In the Land of Blood and Honey, and has another film project, Unbroken, hitting theaters later this year.

Jolie seems to have it all, including a killer wardrobe. She has consistently delivered jaw-dropping looks, balancing class, edginess, and sexy all at the same time. From her stunning appearance at the 2014 Oscars in a sparkling Elie Saab gown to the Saint Laurent Paris suit she donned at the 2014 BAFTAs, Jolie knows how to make a style statement. Other favorite moments? Her dazzling canary yellow Emanuel Ungaro gown from the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and the black velvet Atelier Versace gown from the 2012 Academy Awards that became an instant internet sensation. We love Jolie for her fearless and edgy fashion choices that exude confidence and glamour.

