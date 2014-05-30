Style File: Angelina Jolie's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Kelsey Glein
May 30, 2014 @ 7:20 am

She may travel the world as a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and have a brood of six children with fiancé Brad Pitt, but Angelina Jolie still finds time to look fierce on the red carpet. The actress first made waves in 1999's Girl, Interrupted (for which she won an academy award), and has gone on to star in hits like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Tourist, and the highly-anticipated upcoming Maleficent. Jolie made her directorial debut in 2011 with In the Land of Blood and Honey, and has another film project, Unbroken, hitting theaters later this year.

Jolie seems to have it all, including a killer wardrobe. She has consistently delivered jaw-dropping looks, balancing class, edginess, and sexy all at the same time. From her stunning appearance at the 2014 Oscars in a sparkling Elie Saab gown to the Saint Laurent Paris suit she donned at the 2014 BAFTAs, Jolie knows how to make a style statement. Other favorite moments? Her dazzling canary yellow Emanuel Ungaro gown from the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and the black velvet Atelier Versace gown from the 2012 Academy Awards that became an instant internet sensation. We love Jolie for her fearless and edgy fashion choices that exude confidence and glamour.

See our gallery of Angelina Jolie's top 10 red carpet looks, and check her out in Maleficent alongside Elle Fanning, in theaters May 30th!

1 of 10 Ian West/Landov

Saint Laurent Paris, 2014

Jolie made a major style statement at the 2014 BAFTA Awards in a custom menswear-inspired Saint Laurent Paris ensemble that defined undone sophistication.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Elie Saab Couture, 2014

The actress stunned during her appearance at the 2014 Oscars in a sparkling Elie Saab Couture gown, which she paired with Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.

3 of 10 Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Atelier Versace, 2012

When Angelina Jolie bared her right leg in this stunning velvet Atelier Versace gown at the Academy Awards, it became an instant internet sensation. The actress accented the classic gown with Neil Lane jewels, a Jaime Mascaro bag, and custom Salvatore Ferragamo velvet peep-toes.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Gamma-Rapho

Emanuel Ungaro, 2007

Jolie dazzled at the Oceans 13 premiere during the Cannes Film Festival in a sweeping Emanuel Ungaro gown. She accented the frock with custom-made yellow diamonds from Chopard: 10-carat drop earrings and a 20-carat cocktail ring.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Norbert Kesten/Rex

Ralph & Russo, 2013

For the Berlin premiere of World War Z, Jolie looked white hot in a Ralph & Russo silk crepe sculptural peplum dress that was adorned with intricate buttons cascading down the back and rose-gold detailing.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Atelier Versace, 2012

Jolie surprised in this Atelier Versace creation at the Golden Globes. The white one shoulder gown with folded red detail was teamed with white Versace shoes and a red Christian Louboutin clutch.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Atelier Versace, 2011

This jaw-dropping moment occurred at the Golden Globe Awards, where the actress chose a long-sleeved emerald Atelier Versace gown which was open at the back and covered entirely in Swarovski crystals.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Atelier Versace, 2010

Jolie glowed at The Tourist's Madrid premiere in this Atelier Versace ensemble that featured a Swarovski-encursted nude top and black velvet skirt and matching shawl.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Versace, 2009

The actress embodied full Hollywood glamour at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious Basterds in this chiffon Versace creation with a super-high slit and bold red lip.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Nicolas Briquet/Abaca Press

Ralph & Russo, 2012

At the Paris premiere of In the Land of Blood And Honey, Jolie donned this white and silver Ralph & Russo gown complete with an unexpected hand-dyed organza floral detail.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!