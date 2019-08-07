Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle Both Have This Classic Button-Down

Image zoom Javiles/Bruce/WCP / BACKGRID

Whenever we're thinking about our list of must-have basics, the first thing that comes to mind is always a crisp, white button-down shirt. It's a go-to option for the office, but it can be sexy, too, if you're daring enough to leave a few buttons undone or tie the tails into a knot around your waist. Plus, it looks stylish with just about anything, including a pair of plain black jeans — as demonstrated by Angelina Jolie over the weekend.

It turns out she was wearing a design from Frank & Eileen. If that brand sounds familiar, it's because it's become the luxury basic go-to of so many stars, from Reese Witherspoon to Jennifer Garner. Meghan Markle has styled the same Frank & Eileen top with black jeans and comfy flats (just like Jolie).

If there's anyone who truly appreciates the versatility of a great button-down blouse, it's the Duchess of Sussex. We've seen her go black tie in a custom design by Givenchy, and she also selected the wardrobe staple for one of her first public dates with Prince Harry.

The popular Frank & Eileen design is a splurge at $228, but considering the fact that it's made from high-quality, 100-percent Italian cotton, isn't too sheer, and has a figure-flattering fit, it seems like you'd definitely get your money's worth for years and years to come.

Shop It: Frank & Eileen Eileen Shirt, $228; nordstrom.com.