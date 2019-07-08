Angelina Jolie’s $138 Everlane Jacket Just Might Be the Smartest Purchase for Fall

Image zoom Splash News

Yes, I know July 4th just happened like yesterday, but I'm already making plans for all of the cute jackets I'll be wearing this fall, thanks to Angelina Jolie's latest outfit. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old actress was photographed in Los Angeles carrying a Salvatore Ferragamo bag ($1,750; bloomingdales.com), an Everlane Trench Coat ($138; everlane.com) over her arms.

This isn't the first time she's worn the timeless (and affordable) jacket. She pulled it out back in March during an outing with her kids and again while dashing through JFK. The water-resistant design is a tad bit longer than traditional trench coats and has a slouchy, relaxed fit. Who can blame her for wearing the always-in-style jacket over and over again?

Image zoom WCP,Bruce,Javilez / BACKGRID

Shop It: Everlane Drape Trench Coat, $135; everlane.com.

RELATED: See More of Angelina Jolie's Favorite Everlane Items Here

Jolie seems to shop Everlane frequently. Just like Meghan Markle and so many other celebs, Jolie has the eco-friendly brand's shoes, tops, and bags in her closet. Famous or not — how could anyone say no to great quality at an even greater price?