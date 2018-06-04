You Can Own The Comfortable $155 Heels Angelina Jolie Wears All of the Time

Alexis Bennett
Jun 04, 2018

From the red carpets to sidewalks of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie, no doubt, always stuns. Sure, her perfectly symmetrical face might have something to do with it, but we also have to give credit to her classic sense of style. Jolie's outfits are always elegant and pack just the right amount of flair. But, most importantly, she won't have to worry about looking back at old pictures and cringing over her choices because most of her outfits will never go out of style. Exhibit A: Everlane heels.

Time after time, Jolie has been spotted wearing the brand's Editor Heels ($155; everlane.com). They seem to be her go-to for everything, from running to meetings to walking the dog. We've even seen the actress dashing through the airport in the comfortable pointy-toe pumps.

And that's not the only item Jolie loves from the direct-to-consumer brand. She's worn Everlane's cashmere sweaters, loafers, bomber jackets, and tote bags multiple times, too. Scroll down to see some of the Everlane goodies Jolie can't seem to get enough of.

Editor Heel

Jolie shows us just how comfortable the kitten heels are as she makes her way through the airport.

Modern Loafer

She's also a fan of the brand's sleek leather loafers, which are versatile enough to wear with any outfit.

Market Tote

Here's a wear-everywhere bag that Jolie can't seem to put down.

Linen Tee

And if you're wondering where she gets some of her classic white T-shirts from, it's Everlane.

