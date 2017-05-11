Get the Affordable Jacket Angelina Jolie Has Worn Over and Over Again

Angelina Jolie can literally do no wrong. It doesn't matter if she's doing business at the U.N. in a sheath dress or if she's going casual while hanging out with her kids. And what makes us love her style even more is that she knows how to mix high-end and affordable pieces together like a pro. Lately, she's been rocking an Everlane E2 Bomber jacket, and it's only $125.

The sporty jacket has a shiny finish and a gold zipper that makes it stand out from the average bomber. And the lightweight piece, which also comes in green, is perfect to throw on during unpredictable spring weather.

Courtesy $125 SHOP NOW Everlane

Jolie has been spotted wearing the Everlane jacket twice. Once, while catching a flight earlier this year, and again, during a carnival trip with her kids over the weekend. For her most recent jaunt, Jolie stuck to an all-black theme adding skinny pants, buckle boots, and a crossbody saddle bag. But it's really a classic piece that could be worn with so many different looks.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie's Best Beauty Moments

If you're thinking about copying Jolie's style too, head to Everlane's website before the must-have jacket sells outs.