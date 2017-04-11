The No-Fuss Swimwear Brand That Is Changing Shopping

Do you have the time to run out to the store, try on an endless amount of swimsuits that don't fit your body type properly in a poorly lit dressing room? None of us have time for that awful process anymore nor do we want to do all of that work for an incredibly expensive swimsuit! Today Andie Swimwear is launching, an affordable one-piece swimsuit brand, and they found the answer to all our one-piece swimsuit problems!

Andie, a one-piece only swimwear brand is the new way to shop for classic and affordable suits in the comfort of your own home. This swimwear brand provides a risk-free at-home try-on of their three timeless styles in three classic colors.

Daisy Rast

Co-founders Melanie Travis and Tess De Paula created three suits that encompass qualities that they found women want most in their one piece and that flatter a range of body types.

“Buying Swimsuits can be an incredibly emotional and vulnerable experience for women. It’s the garment that’s the most personal, so there’s an emotional connection that really resonates. We wanted to create a swimwear brand that makes women feel secure and understood, while delivering exceptional quality,” say De Paula and Travis.

Daisy Rast

The collection consists of three one pieces available in white, navy and black. Each style, The Catalina, The Tulum and The Montauk showcase beautiful back detailing and moderate coverage for all body types. The price of the suits decreases with each additional swimsuit you keep, one suit for $125, two suits for $115 each and three suits for $105 each.

Andie swimsuits are 100% made in downtown LA at a woman-owned factory using materials that are sourced in North Carolina.

Get your hands on these one pieces at andieswim.com.