If You Hate Thinking About Your Outfit in the Morning, You’ll Love This Collab

We love a well-thought-out outfit. But let's be real, who has time to perfectly style a look every morning? (We're lucky if we can find matching socks two days in a row.) Even celebs totally understand the struggle. Luckily, model and activist Amber Rose teamed up with SimplyBe, and together, the duo will release a size-inclusive capsule collection on June 20 that makes getting dressed easy peasy.

"I’m a girl on the go. I work. I’m a full-time mom," Rose tells InStyle.com. "It’s always easiest for me to have pieces I can throw on really fast. I don’t have time to find things that match, so I wanted to have a line that was very simple, easy to throw on." The 25-piece collection includes an easy-to-mix-and-match color palette of blacks, whites, and pinks. Rose purposely left out bold patterns that make getting dressed complicated.

Courtesy

Not only will the capsule collection make your mornings a breeze, but it'll also give you a confidence boost before you've had your routine coffee. Rose worked closely with SimplyBe to choose stylish, sexy clothes for women up to a size 32. "I encourage women to wear whatever the hell they want," Rose emphasizes. "I think being an individual and having your own personal style is really important. That’s why I wanted to make sure all of the pieces were really simple and easy to throw on." Think wear-everywhere bodysuits, dresses that show off your curves, and skirts that were made for flaunting those legs.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Oh, and the prices? Nothing to worry about there. Everything's under $40, so go on and update your entire summer wardrobe by shopping the collection at simplybe.com.