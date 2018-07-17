If You Love That Chloe Bag, Amazon Prime Day Has a $31 Alternative

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jul 17, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
I'm sure you've probably heard all about Amazon Prime Day by now. But what you might not know about are the lightning deals happening during the sale. It's like the biggest discounts you've ever seen squeezed into a few hours (or until they sell out). You can expect to find some of our favorite designers included, from high-end indulgences to everyday essentials.

In order to make sure you don't miss out on any of the epic fashion and beauty lightning deals happening during Amazon Prime Day, we'll be right here updating this post with the need-to-know discounts. So bookmark this page and be sure to check back often during the next 36 hours.

Yoome Small Round Purse

A Chloe bag will set you back a couple-thousand dollars (the quality and original design make the hefty price tag worth it), but this Amazon Prime Day deal is undeniably very similar.

SojoS Cat Eye Mirrored Flat Lenses

From black to pink to white, these reflective sunglasses come in so many colors and are, literally, flying off of Amazon's virtual shelves.

Lanzom Sun Hat

We're copying Meghan Markle's Wimbledon look with this chic hat that's currently on sale.

Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants with High Waist Tummy Control

These waist-cinching leggings are at the top of everyone's list and cost less than that fancy salad we grabbed for lunch.

Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream

There are more than 2,000 five-star reviews on this anti-aging cream. Women of all ages are, literally, singing its praises in the review section, and I'm sure they're freaking out now that it's heavily marked down.

Biotin (High Potency) 5000mcg Per Veggie Softgel

If healthier hair, clearer skin, and longer nails is what you're after, grab these supplements, which are enhanced with coconut oil.

