Women Who Stand on Their Feet All Day Swear by These Comfortable Heels

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Looking for something to get you out of your workwear slump? In search of a comfortable heel that you won't be embarrassed to wear to a fancy event? Well, Amazon shoppers are freaking out over the Calvin Klein Gella Dress Pump. "I wore them to a back-tie event, and I am wearing them today at work," one fan wrote in the review section. "They are dressy enough to go fancy or business, which I love."

The pump's a standout thanks to a leather strap that strategically wraps around the foot. It's also the perfect alternative to wearing strappy sandals, especially when you're in need of a pedicure.

The heel height is not too high and not too low, which is probably why many reviewers are putting the style in the most-comfortable high heels they've ever worn category.

Courtesy

Shop It: Calvin Klein Gella Pump, Starting at $55; amazon.com.

"I was able to wear these all day, from about 10 a.m. to 5-6 p.m., and they didn’t make my feet hurt in the slightest," one purchaser writes. "I’m up and down all day — often walking a block or two at a stretch," another explains. "I can finish my day without hobbling in pain. And, the style brings compliments all day, every day."

If you move quickly, you can catch the popular high heels on sale. The shoes usually retail for around $109, but they are going for as low as $54 on Amazon right now. Don't forget they're eligible for free two-day shipping, so you could have them delivered to your house in time for those weekend plans.