5 Timeless Little Black Dresses for Every Occasion
The little black dress is one of the most timeless and versatile pieces of clothing to ever exist, which is why every woman should have at least one (if not an entire closet of them) at the ready. You never know when a spontaneous party or last-minute presentation at work may come your way, after all. If you don’t already own one that you love, consider treating yourself to one of these beauties. Thanks to their slimming power and classic look, you’ll feel instantly put-together the moment you throw it on.
Splurge-Worthy: Diane von Furstenberg Women’s Savilla Dress
Editor’s Pick: Donna Morgan Women’s Sleeveless Crepe Fit and Flare Dress
Best Value: Lark & Ro Women’s Bow Shoulder Sleeveless Short Dress
Best for the Office: Calvin Klein Women’s Scuba Crepe Sleeveless Princess Seam Sheath Dress
Look poised and put-together at the office with this simple sheath dress, which comes in plus sizes, too. Wear it for your next big meeting or presentation, and then head directly to drinks with the girls to celebrate your boss babe achievements — no outfit change required.