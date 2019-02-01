5 Timeless Little Black Dresses for Every Occasion

The little black dress is one of the most timeless and versatile pieces of clothing to ever exist, which is why every woman should have at least one (if not an entire closet of them) at the ready. You never know when a spontaneous party or last-minute presentation at work may come your way, after all. If you don’t already own one that you love, consider treating yourself to one of these beauties. Thanks to their slimming power and classic look, you’ll feel instantly put-together the moment you throw it on.