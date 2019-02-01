5 Timeless Little Black Dresses for Every Occasion

The little black dress is one of the most timeless and versatile pieces of clothing to ever exist, which is why every woman should have at least one (if not an entire closet of them) at the ready. You never know when a spontaneous party or last-minute presentation at work may come your way, after all. If you don’t already own one that you love, consider treating yourself to one of these beauties. Thanks to their slimming power and classic look, you’ll feel instantly put-together the moment you throw it on.

Splurge-Worthy: Diane von Furstenberg Women’s Savilla Dress

This little black wrap dress — from the designer who invented the iconic style — will become your new closet go-to. Thanks to its crepe material, this seasonless frock from Diane Von Furstenberg can be dressed up or down, and worn with just about anything from white sneakers to glam heels. Plus, you’ll love the relaxed fit and adjustable waistline tie, which flatters every figure.
Editor’s Pick: Donna Morgan Women’s Sleeveless Crepe Fit and Flare Dress

From sporty jackets and chunky sweaters to printed scarves and bold jewelry, there’s nothing that won’t pair perfectly with this basic piece. Just a touch a spandex gives this comfy dress some stretch while the fit and flare style highlights your waist.

Best Value: Lark & Ro Women’s Bow Shoulder Sleeveless Short Dress

Wear it alone or layer it with a few of your favorite accessories, this A-line dress serves as the perfect base for whatever look you have in mind. If you’re getting ready in a hurry, keep it simple and let the elegant bows featured on both shoulders steal the show.
Best for the Office: Calvin Klein Women’s Scuba Crepe Sleeveless Princess Seam Sheath Dress

Look poised and put-together at the office with this simple sheath dress, which comes in plus sizes, too. Wear it for your next big meeting or presentation, and then head directly to drinks with the girls to celebrate your boss babe achievements — no outfit change required.

Best Date-Night: Donna Morgan Women’s Sleeveless Square Neck Crepe Dress

Throw on some statement earrings and this high-low dress, and you’ll be ready for date night in a few minutes. With just a touch of stretchy spandex built in, you’ll be comfortable no matter where the evening takes you. This dramatic number works for formal weddings and events, too.
