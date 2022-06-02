This summer '22 fashion trend is essentially a vacation in an outfit.

Even If You Aren't Heading to Italy, You Can Still Embrace Amalfi Coast Dressing

There's something about warmer weather that makes us crave a beachside meal, complete with an Aperol Spritz and a bright, flowy dress. Should you feel the same, you're in luck — at least on the fashion front. This summer, one of the top trends appears to be Amalfi Coast dressing, which is essentially embracing floral prints that resemble Italian tiles, as well as anything that includes a lemon.

We're not sure when or why our favorite fashion houses and stores decided to all in on this super-specific aesthetic, but we won't complain. There's just something about these designs that bring us joy, whether we're rocking them on a long-awaited vacation or (more realistically) heading to the office.