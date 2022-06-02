Even If You Aren't Heading to Italy, You Can Still Embrace Amalfi Coast Dressing
There's something about warmer weather that makes us crave a beachside meal, complete with an Aperol Spritz and a bright, flowy dress. Should you feel the same, you're in luck — at least on the fashion front. This summer, one of the top trends appears to be Amalfi Coast dressing, which is essentially embracing floral prints that resemble Italian tiles, as well as anything that includes a lemon.
We're not sure when or why our favorite fashion houses and stores decided to all in on this super-specific aesthetic, but we won't complain. There's just something about these designs that bring us joy, whether we're rocking them on a long-awaited vacation or (more realistically) heading to the office.
Ahead, we're rounding up a few ways to embrace Amalfi Coast dressing, including sweet outfit ideas and items to shop.
It's All About the Blue Printed Dress
Opt for anything floral or something that resembles artwork or Italian tiles. Reformation's Violet Dress, for instance, really nails this look.
...And Anything With Lemons
Perhaps nothing represents the Amalfi Coast better than citrus. If a full printed dress isn't quite your style, you can still incorate lemons into your outfit with statement earings, like this sparkly pair from LPA.
Bring On the Long, Breezy Dresses
Instead of Coastal Grandma, think Coastal Vacation. It's slightly fancy, but still perfect for kicking back and relaxing, just like Drew Barrymore's Giambattista Valli maxi.
Pants Work, Too
Go with a classic, Anne Hathaway-approved combo of a crisp white shirt and wide-leg jeans, but spice it up with elevated, beachy pieces, like block-heeled sandals, a patchwork jacket, or a bucket hat. Lack of Color's Holiday Bucket combines this styling choice with the aforementioned blue print.
Accessorize With Drop Earrings
The good thing about Amalfi Coast Dressing is that, while it's meant to be easy to wear, it does have it's fancy elements — and drop earrings are one of them. It's a styling choice that gives even a simple summer outfit a boost, especially if your pick is metallic, like Mignonne Gavigan's Madeline earrings.
Slip On a Knotted Headband
Or use a bandana to make one, knotting it at the top. It gives off a casual vacation vibe and can also help your floral clothing from feeling too dressy.
When It Comes to Amalfi Coast Dressing, Hats Are a Must
The ultimate summer accessory! Make your outfit feel extra beachy — even if the shore isn't part of your actual plans — by adding a straw wide-brim, such as this boater from Lulus.
Use Sandals to Complete Your Look
A basic strappy pair, like these from Dolce Vita, are the perfect fit, but white sneakers and espadrille wedges are great options, too.
