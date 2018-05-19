Where to Get Amal Clooney's Yellow Stella McCartney Dress from the Royal Wedding

Before Meghan Markle walked down the aisle we were captivated by all of the celebrity guests at the wedding. But there was one star that, literally, outshined them all. Amal Clooney elegantly walked into the Windsor Castle wearing a honey yellow Stella McCartney dress and gold and clear Gianvito Rossi heels ( $795; barneys.com and mytheresa.com).

With our fingers crossed, we quickly grabbed our debit cards and scoured the internet for the dress. And it turns out the dress isn't available for purchase just yet. But, thankfully, the yellow dress has a classic fitted silhouette, so we were able to find a few look-alikes that are just as impressive. You really can't go wrong with any design in the standout marigold hue. So scroll down and shop our favorite copycats below.

VIDEO: See Amal Clooney's Dress in Action