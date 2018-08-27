10 Amal Clooney Workwear Outfits to Copy This Fall

If we had to sum up Amal Clooney's style in one word, it'd be perfection. Her red-carpet looks are always flawless (no gown needed), her street style is impeccable, and her date-night looks are just as glamorous and timeless. TBH, I'm still obsessing over the outfits that she wore to all of her pre-wedding events back in 2014. And her office style: just as fabulous, whether she's heading to court or running to a luncheon.

So before we hit re-fresh on our fall work wardrobe, let's take notes from Clooney and discover some clever ways to make that black pantsuit feel like new again and how to jazz up those office-ready dresses below.

1 of 10 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Stock Up on Wrap Dresses

It's one of the most universally figure-flattering silhouettes and it'll never go out of style. So we suggestion grabbing one in black, one in gray, and a stand-out red ($138; jcrew.com).

2 of 10 Lee/Stewart/Gotham/Getty Images

Add Bold Prints

Upgrade classic silhouettes — like a pencil skirt with bold prints ($60; macys.com). Follow Clooney's lead and stick to a darker color palette that feels on-season for fall.

3 of 10 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Find the Perfect Fit

Make sure your pants are the perfect length by investing in trousers made specifically for you. Petites will love New York and Company's fitted work pants ($35; nyandcompany.com). Tall ladies grab a pair from ASOS Tall collection ($32; asos.com). And Lane Bryant's a plus-size favorite ($60; lanebryant.com).

4 of 10 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Find a Carry-Everything Bag

Amal Clooney's work style always includes a large bag that can hold all of her essentials. One of her favorites is from Michael Kor's Bancroft collection and a few colors are on sale right now ($401; michaelkors.com).

5 of 10 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Skip the Button-Down Blouses

Stop relying so much on those button-down blouses. A soft turtleneck ($22; everlane.com) will also work wonders underneath that pinstripe suit.

6 of 10 Tal Rubin/Getty Images

Re-Think Your Go-To Shoes

You already know those black pumps will match everything in your closet, but don't forget that a great pair of python print heels ($150; zappos.com) are just as versatile.

7 of 10 Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/Getty Images

Pay Attention to the Details

Upgrade your blazers by adding one to your closet with unexpected details — like a velvet trim ($214; yoox.com) or even fun fringe.

8 of 10 Gotham/Getty Images

Invest in Classic Prints

Sure, leopard print is a huge fall trend. But it honestly never goes out of style. So add a few dresses ($119; nordstrom.com) — like Amal's — to your work wardrobe.

9 of 10 Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images

Add a Pop of Color

Black and whites are always a no-brainer. But don't forget to add an exciting touch with a hint of color. You can tie a skinny scarf ($20; freepeople.com) around your neck to easily copy Clooney's look.

10 of 10 Lee/Stewart/Gotham/Getty Images

Don't Be Afraid to Match

Forget that old rule that says matchy matchy is a bad thing. A coordinating suit makes getting dressed that much easier. Plus, you can always mix and match a perfect tweed skirt ($259; farfetch.com).

