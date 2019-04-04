How Aly Raisman’s Helping to Put an End to Child Sexual Abuse

Image zoom Courtesy

More than a year has passed since Aly Raisman first joined the Aerie team as an #AerieReal model. (Remember those unretouched photos?) But her work with the brand goes beyond pretty pictures. Together, Raisman and Aerie are supporting Darkness To Light, a non-profit organization that works to end sexual child abuse.

"From day one, Aerie has been supportive of my mission to end child sexual abuse, and now they’re supporting Darkness to Light by donating 15 percent of sales (up to $75,000) of the new Aerie x Aly Raisman collection," Raisman exclusively tells InStyle.com.

The second Aerie x Aly Raisman capsule collection, which hits stores and online today, includes sports bras in shades of coral, black, and olive (as well as a very springy blue floral print). There's a tank top etched with the words, "Unapologetically me." And, of course, Raisman included lots of cool leggings — some are stamped with stars, hearts, and peace signs. "Most of the time when I travel, I wear black leggings, so I thought it would be fun to incorporate a subtle design that you can wear with everything," Raisman explains. You'll also find motivational phrases like "in the moment" and "unstoppable" throughout the Aerie x Aly Raisman collection, which starts at $25 and maxes out at $50.

"I am excited that Aerie will once again be donating a portion of the proceeds from my new collection to the organization in support of our #FlipTheSwitch initiative to help educate adults in the prevention of child sexual abuse," Raisman adds. "Aerie is a brand that understands the power of using your voice to create the change you want to see in the world."

Scroll down to take a peek at some of the campaign's images and visit Aerie's website so you can join Raisman in the worthy cause.

