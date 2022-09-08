I Can't Decide If I Like This Sleek Bodysuit Better for Workout Classes or Nights Out

As a shopping editor, it's not exactly shocking to admit that I have a longstanding love affair with fashion. I'm not one for playing favorites, but if I had to choose, I'd say that one of my favorite types of garments is a bodysuit. It's such a versatile piece that can be paired with virtually any bottom or layered under sheer tops, cardigans, and jackets. Recently, the newest addition to my bodysuit collection has cemented itself as the do-everything workhorse of my wardrobe.

I'm talking about the Alo Yoga Sleek Back Bodysuit. Since receiving a sample from the brand, I've found myself reaching for this multitalented piece when deciding what to wear for a night out or when getting ready to go to the gym. It has a built-in shelf bra that doesn't dig into my ribs, but offers support (Alo recommends sizing up, which I did and agree with), and features a sexy-yet-sporty racerback design. The bodysuit is made out of the brand's signature super-soft, airbrush fabric, and has a touch of compression to keep things comfortably in place through any activity.

Shop now: $88; aloyoga.com

In the few weeks I've owned this bodysuit, I've worn it to dinner and drinks with my husband, out to happy hour with friends, out for a run, and to a HIIT workout class, and I can't decide which activity I love it for best. The bodysuit — which features a thong bottom without snaps — looks seamless under jeans or a midi skirt and fits comfortably layered under my running shorts, even the ones with built-in underwear.

Shoppers agree that the bodysuit is "very comfortable" and one even called it "a must have staple in every wardrobe." Another added that, like me, they love to wear it "to the gym or out," and said it's "super flattering," while a third buyer said that the bodysuit is "timeless" and said that they "get a lot of use" out of it since it "goes with anything." The bodysuit comes in four core colors that the brand regularly restocks (white, black, beige, and ivory) and currently, seven seasonal, limited-edition colors that are perfect for fall.

Take your workout and night out wardrobe to the next level by adding the versatile Alo Yoga Sleek Back Bodysuit to your rotation today. You'll want to act fast if any of the limited edition colors catch your eye — some sizes are already selling out.

