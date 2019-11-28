Katie Holmes’s Comfortable Leggings Look Just Like Leather Pants — and They’re Currently 45% Off on Amazon for Black Friday

Image zoom Getty/Paul Bruinooge

Considering Katie Holmes is the woman who practically invented wearing a comfortable bra as a top, it should come as no surprise that she has an impressive collection of leggings that could easily double as pants. Holmes just has a way of making everything look like a wardrobe staple. And if she ever tried to wear her favorite Madwell crossbody as a hat, I would honestly give it a try.

Thankfully though, her outfits haven’t been that experimental as of late, and I’m happy just trying to recreate her always-enviable leggings-as-pants look. Leggings are the epitome of comfort and, as much as I hate to admit it, most of them really cannot double as actual pants. They’re either too sporty or thin. Leave it to Holmes to find a pair, though, that look just as good as my favorite pair of leather pants: the Alo Yoga Moto Leggings. To make matters even better, they’re currently available during Amazon’s Black Friday sale for $50 less than their going price.

Image zoom Backgrid

Alo Yoga’s Moto Leggings live up to their name because they look exactly like a moto jacket you can wear on your legs. The high-waisted leggings have ribbed matte details and mesh panels that make them look like real pants, albeit definitely different than any pair you already own. Their four-way-stretch fabric makes them comfortable enough to move in, whether you want to style them with a sweater or a sports bra.

Katie Holmes’s isn’t the only celebrity to discover the versatility and incredible wearability of Alo Yoga’s Moto Leggings. From Gigi Hadid to Taylor Swift, almost every other celeb in Hollywood owns a pair. And although they’ve all styled them differently, all of them have been spotted wearing the Moto Leggings out and about just as much they’ve been seen wearing them to the gym. And if you want to recreate Holmes’s specific leggings look, her exact Madwell crossbody is also on sale for under $100 right now.

If you’ve always wanted a pair of leather pants but couldn’t justify the price or the discomfort, the Katie Holmes-approved (and seriously discounted) Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are the perfect alternative. And unlike with her cashmere bra, you can actually wear these year-round.

Shop the Alo Yoga Moto Leggings in every color from Navy to White during Amazon’s Black Friday sale below.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

