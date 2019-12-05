Kristen Bell, Jenna Dewan, and Sofia Richie Have Already Worn This Workwear Collection and It Just Launched Today

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

It's easy to get in a style rut, especially when it comes to putting together a look for work in the winter. That's where Alice + Olivia's newly released edition of the Classics Collection comes in. The clothes will not only make you excited to go to the office, but will also basically make you look like you own the place.

“I have always set out to dress the modern woman, from the young college graduate going to her first job interview to the female CEO," Stacey Bendet, CEO and creative director of Alice + Olivia, says in a statement. "My goal is to dress her for her everyday life, night life, and work."

The promotion-worthy pieces include power suits in neutral shades of black, white, and beige. The line is versatile enough to dress up for after-work parties, but can also be mixed with more laid-back pieces for a weekend look, thanks to separates in soft pink and gray. "It isn’t just about modernizing and redefining workwear for the office, it’s about creating pieces that fit into a working woman’s world," says Bendet.

The line officially released on December 5, but it has already been seen on stars like Kristen Bell, Sofia Richie, and Jenna Dewan. Bell put a professional twist on the cropped sweater by pairing it with the tailored trousers, while Jenna Dewan opted for a sleek duster coat.

And Richie proved suiting can be sexy by pairing the Alice + Olivia boyfriend blazer with shorts.

Avoid getting in that winter style rut this year by shopping the Classics Collection now on AliceandOlivia.com.